Out to Attend Nature's Call, 20-year-old UP Woman Found Hanging from Tree, Sister's Body in Field

Two sisters were found dead at a field in Pilibhit district’s Kasimpur village after they went out to attend nature’s call. The two worked at a brick kiln. On receiving the information, top police officers reached the spot and started investigation. The case was reported from Kasimpur village under Bisalpur police station in Pilibhit.

As per information there is a brick kiln in village Kasimpur of Bisalpur police station of Pilibhit, where the two sisters named Anshika and Pooja used to work. At 7:00 pm on Monday evening, both of them went out to attend nature’s call. When the girls did not return home by 10:00 pm, the family members started searching for both the girls. After which the dead body of one of the girls was found in a field.

As per the family members they kept searching for another daughter throughout the night, but could not find her. On Tuesday morning, when the family members went out to find their second daughter, they found the second daughter, who is said to be about 20 years old, hanging from a tree. In a hurry, this information was given to the Bisalpur police station. After which the police reached the spot and started investigation.

Speaking to media on the issue, SP Pilibhit, Jayaprakash said. “Both sisters went out of their house on Monday night. The dead body of one sister was found in the night, while the other was found hanging from the tree in the morning. A thorough investigation is being done. There are bruises on the girls’ throats. This mark is found on the neck of both girls. The investigation is being done on all the points. Soon the whole matter will be worked out.”