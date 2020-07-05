INDIA

1-MIN READ

Out to Catch Dogs, NGO Volunteers Thrashed by Locals In Delhi's Posh Rani Bagh

Representative image.

In view of late-night hours, local residents enquired about the NGO volunteers' identities on which heated argument started and a scuffle broke out between them.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 8:10 AM IST
Members of an NGO, 'Neighbourhood Woof', were allegedly assaulted by some residents of Rani Bagh while they were catching stray dogs in the area, police said on Saturday.

Four NGO members, including a woman, had come to the area to catch stray dogs on Friday night when a heated argument broke out between them and the locals, leading to a scuffle, they said.

Three locals sustained minor injuries after being hit by the car of the NGO members while they were trying to leave the area, police said. The four NGO members and the three residents of Rani Bagh were taken to separate hospitals for medical examination, they said.

A case was registered under sections 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) , 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation)and 427 of the IPC against some residents of the area on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman, police said, adding that investigation was underway.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal tweeted, "Its so shameful that a girl who has been working for the voiceless creatures of god was assaulted so brutally! DCW team was in constant touch with her and an FIR has finally been registered. We will ensure strongest action.

