Out to Collect Her Covid-19 Negative Certificate, Kerala Woman Raped by Junior Health Inspector

Thiruvananthapuram: A 44-year-old woman from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram was allegedly raped by a junior health inspector who called her to his residence on the pretext of giving her a Covid-19 certificate.

The survivor, a 44-year-old woman, said in her complaint that she was under quarantine at a relative's house and a junior health inspector used to call her every day to check on her due to Covid-19.

According to her statement, after she completed the quarantine period, the man told her to come to his residence to collect the Covid-19 negative certificate. When she went there, the policeman forced himself on her. The incident took place on September 3 and a complaint was filed with the Vellarada police station on Sunday.

The police arrested a junior health inspector, Pradeep Kumar, based on the woman’s complaint. The case was later transferred to Pangode station and an FIR registered. The accused will be produced before the court on Monday.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shylaja has ordered the suspension of the accused from service.