Out to Rescue a Leopard Cub in Assam, Forest Officials End up Killing it in Self-defence

Forest officials sent to rescue a leopard cub in central Assam's Nagaon district shot the animal dead after it attacked them on Sunday, an official said.A team of forest department officials from Salona Forest Range went to Nonoi Tea Estate after getting information about the presence of a leopard cub.They were to rescue the animal and release it in the nearby jungle, said Salim Ahmed, the Range officer of Salona Forest Range.However, the two-year-old cub attacked one of the team members and he had to fire to save himself.The animal died on the spot, Ahmed said. After post-mortem examination and other departmental formalities, the carcass was cremated as per rule, he added.