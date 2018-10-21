English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Out to Rescue a Leopard Cub in Assam, Forest Officials End up Killing it in Self-defence
After post-mortem examination and other departmental formalities, the carcass of the leopard cub was cremated as per rule, said officials.
Nagaon, Assam: Forest officials sent to rescue a leopard cub in central Assam's Nagaon district shot the animal dead after it attacked them on Sunday, an official said.
A team of forest department officials from Salona Forest Range went to Nonoi Tea Estate after getting information about the presence of a leopard cub.
They were to rescue the animal and release it in the nearby jungle, said Salim Ahmed, the Range officer of Salona Forest Range.
However, the two-year-old cub attacked one of the team members and he had to fire to save himself.
The animal died on the spot, Ahmed said. After post-mortem examination and other departmental formalities, the carcass was cremated as per rule, he added.
