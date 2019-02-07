LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Outdated Jets for Warriors, Corrupt Cheese & Wine for Babus: Brother of Pilot Killed in Crash Pens Poem

An emotional poem penned by Abrol's brother Sushant, posted on Facebook, states it is an "unforgiving" job to be a test pilot with the Indian Air Force given the risks it poses.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Outdated Jets for Warriors, Corrupt Cheese & Wine for Babus: Brother of Pilot Killed in Crash Pens Poem
File photo of Squadron Leader Samir Abrol.
Loading...
New Delhi: The bereaved family of late Squadron Leader Samir Abrol, one of the two test pilots who died in a Mirage-2000 crash in Bengaluru last week, has said while the bureaucracy enjoy its "corrupt cheese and wine", the air warriors are given "outdated machines" to fight.

An emotional poem penned by Abrol's brother Sushant, posted on Facebook, states it is an "unforgiving" job to be a test pilot given the risks it poses.

"While the bureaucracy enjoyed its corrupt cheese and wine. We give our warriors outdated machines to fight,
They still deliver it with all their prowess and might," Sushant said in the post that was widely shared.

Abrol and Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi, both from Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment, died after their fighter jet crashed.

They were conducting an acceptance sortie of the Mirage-2000 trainer, which had been newly-upgraded by state-run aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, when it crashed on Friday.

Though the two pilots made a bid to eject, they were caught in the flames as the plane crashed with a huge explosion.

In another post, Sushant said, "It's high time we care not just for lost votes, but also for our lost pilots to the negligence of this corrupt system!!"

The post was also shared by Abrol's wife Garima on Instagram.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram