Outflow of Bangladeshi Migrants Increased Substantially Post CAA, Says BSF

BSF Inspector General YB Khurania said that the force has apprehended 268 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in January alone.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 3:01 PM IST
Representative image.

Kolkata: The BSF on Friday said a substantial increase in the outflow of illegal Bangladeshi migrants to their home country has been recorded over the past one month, following the enactment of the CAA.

A top official of the paramilitary force said fear among the illegal settlers, post the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), seems to have triggered this outflow.

"There has been substantial increase in outflow of illegal Bangladeshi migrants to the bordering country in last one month.... In January alone, we had apprehended 268 illegal

Bangladeshi migrants, most of whom were trying to sneak into the neighbouring country," BSF Inspector General (South Bengal Frontier) Y B Khurania told reporters.

