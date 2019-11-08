Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Outpatient Services Hit in Karnataka Due to Strike Call by Indian Medical Association

Doctors of the government Minto Eye Hospital are on strike since Friday last protesting the alleged attack of a colleague by members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada outfit.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Bengaluru: Outpatient services were affected in Karnataka on Friday as hospitals and nursing homes went on a strike in response to a call by Indian Medical Association protesting the assault on a government eye hospital doctor.

Doctors of the government Minto Eye Hospital are on strike since Friday last protesting the alleged attack of a colleague by members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada outfit.

People with minor health complications had to struggle to get medical assistance. Junior doctors in government hospitals too joined the strike, burdening the seniors.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Dhanpal N, an office-bearer of IMA, claimed all IMA member hospitals and nursing homes voluntarily shut down their OPD services and only emergency

cases were taken up.

"The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has indicated that it has relented and its members have decided to surrender before the police but we don't want it to be a mere ritual or an eyewash. We want a proper assurance from the outfit and the administration," Dhanpal said.

Meanwhile, the KRV members who had allegedly attacked a doctor at the Minto Hospital, said they were contemplating surrendering to the police.

A KRV office-bearer said the surrender of those behind the attack should not be seen as defeat, adding they would continue to fight for the 22 cataract patients who allegedly lost their vision in the botched operation in July at the Minto Hospital.

The KRV members have been demanding justice and proper compensation to the victims of the botched cataract surgery. A few people had lost their vision partially due to a drug reaction.

