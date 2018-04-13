English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Banker Celebrates Death of Kathua Girl in Social Post, Bank Fires Him for 'Poor Performance'
Vishnu’s comment drew massive outrage on social media as users launched a huge campaign demanding action against the accused. Users started posting comments on Kotak Mahindra's Facebook page seeking dismissal of Vishnu from the position.
Kotaka Mahindra put out a statement on their social media pages this evening, saying they have terminated Nandakumar from his services two days back for poor performance.
After massive outrage on social media, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said they have already terminated the employee who has been alleged of making derogatory remarks against eight-year-old girl from Kathua, who was brutally raped and murdered in January this year.
Vishnu Nandakumar, who was working as an assistant manager in Palarivattom branch of Kotak Mahindra bank in Kochi, had posted a comment on Facebook justifying the brutal act.
“Good that the girl has been killed at this age, otherwise she would have become a bomb against India in future,” the comment said.
Vishnu’s comment drew massive outrage on social media as users launched a huge campaign demanding action against the accused. Users started posting comments on Kotak Mahindra's Facebook page seeking dismissal of Vishnu from the position.
Kotaka Mahindra put out a statement on their social media pages this evening, saying they have terminated Nandakumar from his services two days back for poor performance.
“We have terminated Vishnu Nandakumar from the services of the bank on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 for poor performance. It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement,” the Kotak Mahindra statement said.
Even though Kotak Mahindra says they have sacked Vishnu a day before, people say the decision to sack him could be taken today only. Angry protesters had also stuck posters outside the bank branch in Palarivattom seeking his sacking.
Soon after the decision to sack the assistant manager was made, Facebook users started pouring praise on the bank. Protests against the murder of the eight-year-old girl are being organised in different parts of the country.
