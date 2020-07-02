Outrage as Covid-19 Victims’ Bodies Dragged, Carried in Earthmover in Karnataka

Days after Bellary district health department authorities were seen dumping Covid-19 victims’ bodies in a trench, two more videos of such incidents surfaced from Yadgir and Davanagere on Thursday.

Health department officials in Davanagere were seen dragging the body for about 500 metres, while in Yadgir officials carried a body in an earthmover.

The videos of authorities’ insensitive behaviour triggered public outrage across social media platforms, prompting deputy commissioners of both the districts to issue a show-cause notice. The concerned authorities would have to submit their reply before July 3.

“I have issued a show-cause notice to five officers including Channagiri tahsildar. We will not tolerate any such disgrace and I have ordered all the officials to follow standard procedures while conducting final rites,” said Davanagere District Commissioner Mahantesh Beelagi.







The incident in both districts was captured by locals and uploaded online.

In Yadgir district, the victim’s family wanted to cremate the body in Honarega village, but the villagers did not allow fearing to Covid-19 spread.

Health department officials later decided to bury the body on the outskirts of the village where the inhumane incident was captured. Taking cognizance, Yadgir DC M Kurma Rao issued a show-cause notice and assured strict action.









