Outrage as Viral Video Shows Indore Civic Staff ‘Dumping’ Homeless Elderly People at City Outskirts

In a shocking incident, a video showing employees of the Indore municipal corporation (IMC) trying to dump destitute elderly people on the neighboring district border went viral on Friday evening, sending anger waves among the natives of Indore and other parts of the state.

As the municipal staff started ‘dumping’ the elderly people on the Indore-Dewas border, the locals gathered on the spot to oppose the inhuman act. As the locals started questioning them and making videos of the act, the municipal employees were left unnerved. In a haste, they quickly helped the elderly people back on the vehicle and left the scene.

In no time the video went viral on social media, and netizens started hurling angry comments at IMC which is credited with the distinction of making Indore, the cleanest city in the country.

Congress working president Jitu Patwari also shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Ma Ahilya’s city is shamed.”

Also read: 27 Arrested for Stone Pelting at Ram Temple Awareness Rally in Indore

Commenting on the incident, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the matter was sensitive and whoever is found guilty won’t be spared. Reacting to the incident, Urban Administration and Development minister Bhupendra Singh said that he has issued orders for IMC officers to take strict action against those guilty in the matter.

Later on, two contractual workers in charge of a night shelter, Vishwas Vajpayee and Brajesh Lashkari, were suspended by the municipal corporation.

Meanwhile, IMC Addl Commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar claimed that it was a video in which the municipal employees were taking the homeless people to the night shelter from public places as the temperature had dropped in the city. He denied that the elderly people were dropped on the city border.