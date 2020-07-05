Outrage in Karnataka After Body of Suspected Covid-19 Deceased Left at Bus Shelter for Over 3 Hours

The body of a person who is suspected to have died of Covid-19 was wrapped in PPE, and left at a bus shelter in Haveri district for over three hours, adjacent to the Ranebennur Taluk Hospital on Saturday.

Residents were outraged by the incident, and sources told Times of India that the hospital staff who was involved in carrying out the last rites of the person, reportedly wrapped the body in PPE in front of public and left the body at the bus shelter for over three hours.

When they came back, the video of the body had already gone viral, the report by TOI states.

Sources said that a 45-year-old Maruti Nagar had been suffering from fever for over a week, after he decided to go to Ranebennur taluk hospital to receive treatment. His sample for testing was taken on June 28 and he had come to the hospital for collecting his report at around 11am. As his result was yet to come, he decided to rest at the bus shelter.

However, after a while, he died at the shelter. After hospital staff was informed, they rushed to the shelter and wrapped his body in PPE and abandoned it, instead of taking it to the mortuary. After social media outrage, the staff returned and took the body in an ambulance for its last rites.

DHO Rajendra Doddamani said the incident did take place, adding that the police did not know why the staff wrapped the body in PPE and kept it at the shelter instead of going to the mortuary.

An inquiry into the matter has been launched, and stern action will be taken against those responsible, he said. Additional deputy commissioner S Yogishwar said in the report that he was not aware of the happening, but that he would order for a thorough inquiry.