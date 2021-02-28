Outrage in Kerala’s Catholic Community After Man Manhandled, ‘Forced to Fall at Priest’s Feet for Sharing Video

Angry over a controversial video he shared on social media, the supporters of the parish priest in Kerala allegedly paraded a Catholic layman in front of a gang, detained him for hours and forced him to tender a public apology and fall at the feet of a parish trustee.

Jilson Unnimackal from Kannur district had shared a video in which a parishioner made several allegations against his local parish priest, the Indian Express reported.

The incident triggered massive outrage within the members of the Catholic Church in the state and a mass meeting was held in Kannur on Sunday in protest against the parish priest, Fr Augustine Pandyamackal of St Thomas Church in Kannur’s Kunnoth area.

The incident reportedly took place on February 22 and a video of Jilson being manhandled was uploaded on social media.

According to Indian Express, Jilson was targeted because he questioned the priest’s approach towards a parishioner’s teenage son, who had died of cancer. “People are afraid to come out against the priest fearing the Church. But I would move a police complaint against the priest and his gang,” he said.

When contacted, Fr Augustine refused to give a statement on the controversy.