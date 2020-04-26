Outrage Over CRPF Jawan in Chains at Karnataka Police Station; Cops Say He Kicked a Constable

Bengaluru: Police atrocities on people violating Covid-19 lockdown rules is being questioned once again after a picture of chained CRPF jawan sitting at a police station had gone viral. The incident took place at Yaksamba village in Chikkodi taluk of Belgavi district of Karnataka.

The image was shared by a Twitter handle- @MITHANSHU, along with a note describing the events that took place. The note mentioned that the incident occurred on April 23, when Sachin Sunil Savant a CRPF, COBRA commando was washing his bike outside his home in Belagavi. Savant was accosted by the local police for not wearing a mask and being outdoors during the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. "He was beaten even after telling the police that he belonged to the CRPF commando. His clothes were torn, he was handcuffed and paraded barefoot through the streets and put in jail" the note added.

I hope this is not what we call a citizen-centric policing and perhaps it's too much demeaning a behaviour with a uniformed personnel, I hope competent authorities will take suitable action to rectify the wrong which has been committed@DgpKarnataka @crpfindia @CoBRASECTORHQ pic.twitter.com/5ZoQAOIjbY — Mithanshu Chaudhary (@MITHANSHU) April 26, 2020

In his tweet, the user described it as ‘demeaning behaviour with uniformed personnel’. He also urged the competent authority to rectify the wrong which has been committed.

"An argument started regarding central police versus state police, the CRPF jawan then held the collar of our constable and started kicking him, the head constable then had to rescue his colleague, that's when you see him using the lathi, based on which the FIR was registered", Belagavi SP, Laxman Nimbargi said.

The officer added that on further interrogation, the CRPF jawan admitted that he had had a fight at home and hence was in a foul mood.

The jawan has been booked under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty),504 & 505 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC.

