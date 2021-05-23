india

'Outstanding Mentor': PM Modi Pays Tribute to Late Atomic Energy Commission Head Srikumar Banerjee
'Outstanding Mentor': PM Modi Pays Tribute to Late Atomic Energy Commission Head Srikumar Banerjee

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Srikumar Banerjee will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to Indian science.

Paying tributes to Srikumar Banerjee, the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission who died on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to Indian science. He was also an outstanding mentor and institution builder, Modi said, condoling Banerjee's demise. Banerjee died in the early hours of Sunday due to a heart attack at his residence in Navi Mumbai, officials said. He was in his 70s and had recovered from COVID-19 last month.

Modi said, "Dr. Srikumar Banerjee will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to Indian science, especially in the areas of atomic energy and metallurgy. He was also an outstanding mentor and institution builder. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.".

first published:May 23, 2021, 19:54 IST