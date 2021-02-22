Over 1.14 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered So Far in India: Health Ministry

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has crossed 1.14 crores, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. A total of 1,14,24,094 vaccine doses have been administered to 75,40,602 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 38,83,492 frontline workers (FLWs) through 2,44,071 sessions in India, as per the provisional report till 6 pm on Monday.

The ministry said 64,25,060 HCWs have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 11,15,542 HCWs have taken the second dose. The FLWs have been administered the first dose. The countrywide inoculation drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the FLWs started from February 2.

A total of 3,07,238 vaccine doses were given till 6 pm on Monday, the 38th day of the nationwide vaccination drive. The figure comprises 1,59,550 beneficiaries, who were vaccinated for the first time, and 1,47,688 healthcare workers, who received the second dose of the vaccine, as per the provisional report. The ministry said the final reports would be completed by late night. All states and UTs conducted COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.

Four states and UTs –Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan — have vaccinated more than 75 per cent of registered HCWs and FLWs for the first dose. Eight states and UTs have vaccinated more than 75 per cent of the registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, four states and UTs have reported less than 50 per cent coverage of registered HCWs for the first dose. These are Nagaland, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry. Ten states and UTs have registered more than 50 per cent coverage for the first dose among FLWs. These are Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

The five states that recorded the highest number of vaccinations are Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Bihar, the ministry said. A total of 46 persons have been hospitalised so far. This comprises 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations. Of these 46 cases, 26 were discharged after treatment, while 19 died and one is undergoing treatment, the ministry said.

No new event of hospitalisation has been reported in the last 24 hours, it added. Forty-one deaths have been recorded till date 19 in hospitals and 22 outside. The figure comprises 0.0004 per cent of the total COVID-19 vaccinations, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, two new deaths have been reported. A 24-year-old woman, who was a resident of Kannur in Kerala, died 17 days after vaccination due to intracranial bleeding. A post-mortem has been done, and reports are awaited, it said. The other person was a 49-year-old woman, a resident of Wayanad in Kerala, who died two days after vaccination. The reason for her death is suspected to be myocardial infarction, the ministry said, adding that a post-mortem report was awaited.

”No case of serious/severe AEFI/death is attributable to vaccination, till date,” the ministry stated.