Over 1.25 Lakh Old Vehicles to Be Deregistered from Noida on NGT Order

Over 1.25 lakh old vehicles registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar will be taken off the roads in compliance with a National Green Tribunal order on phasing out diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, from the national capital region.

The district transport department has started a campaign to phase out such vehicles and began contacting their owners from October 1 following an Uttar Pradesh government order, officials said.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Siyaram Verma said, “These vehicles will either be scrapped or a no-objection certificate (NOC) issued for their usage so that they could be used in some select districts that do not fall under NCR.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Saha told PTI that the police department, on its part, was also carrying out stricter checks and penalising old vehicles found plying on the roads..

