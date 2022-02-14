CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Over 1.5 Crore Adolescents in 15-18 Years Group Fully Vaccinated Against Covid: Mandaviya
Over 1.5 Crore Adolescents in 15-18 Years Group Fully Vaccinated Against Covid: Mandaviya

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began from January 3, 2022 across the country.(Image: PTI)

Over 70 percent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Over 1.5 crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. “Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Over 1.5 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are fully vaccinated now," the minister tweeted. Over 70 per cent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to Union Health Ministry data.

According to the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22. Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began from January 3, 2022 across the country.

first published:February 14, 2022, 20:10 IST