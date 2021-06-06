Over 1.63 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Available with States:Centre

More than 1.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost and through direct state procurement categories, more than 24 crore vaccine doses (24,60,80,900) to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 22,96,95,199 doses, the ministry said. "A total of 1,63,85,701 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered," it said.

A total of 23,13,22,417 vaccine doses have been administered through 32,42,503 sessions across the country, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here