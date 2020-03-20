Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 1.75 Lakh Rapes in India From 2014-18, MP Consistently Reported Most Cases: NCRB

Authorities have often said that the rise in the number of such crimes is directly proportional to the population of a state and it also reflects that more FIRs are being registered by police.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 1.75 Lakh Rapes in India From 2014-18, MP Consistently Reported Most Cases: NCRB
The maximum of 38,947 such cases across the country were registered in 2016.

New Delhi: Over 1.75 lakh rape cases were reported in the country between 2014-18 with Madhya Pradesh registering the highest number of cases all through this period, the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows.

The maximum of 38,947 such cases across the country were registered in 2016.

In 2014, 36,739 rape cases were reported, while 34,094 cases were registered in 2015, the data compiled by the central agency under the Union Home Ministry stated.

In 2018, 33,356 rapes were recorded across the country, up from 32,559 in 2017, the data said.

The total number of rape cases registered in the country during this five-year period stood at 1,75,695, according to the latest data compiled by the NCRB.

Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 25,259 cases during the five-year period, followed by 19,406 in Uttar Pradesh, 18,542 in Rajasthan and 15,613 in Maharashtra.

Assam reported 8,889 rape cases during the said period, while 8,693 such cases were registered in Delhi and 8,592 in Chhattisgarh.

In percentage terms, rape cases constituted 8.8 per cent of total crimes against women in 2018 (3,78,227), 9.04 per cent in 2017 (3,59,849), 11.49 per cent in 2016 (3,38,954), 10.35 per cent in 2015 (3,29,243) and 10.82 per cent in 2014 (3,39,457).

Authorities have often said that the rise in the number of such crimes is directly proportional to the population of a state and it also reflects that more FIRs are being registered by police.

The NCRB is tasked with collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and special and local laws in the country.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram