Over 1.96 Billion Covid Vaccine Doses Administered in India: Ministry of Health

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across India crossed 1.96 billion on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health. This data is said to be comparable to the combined figure for the whole of Europe, America, and Canada. The number equals to as many doses as the whole of Europe, America, and Canada.

According to Bloomberg’s report, 592 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in America.

Apart from this, according to ourworldindata.org, 1.29 billion vaccine doses have been administered so far across Europe. Meanwhile, the data in Canada stood at 8.60 crores.

According to data from Oxford Martin School, 66.3 percent of the world’s population has been provided with at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In India, at least 73% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine. Apart from that, 65% of the population has been administered both doses of the vaccine.

According to the Bloomberg report, 142.3 individuals have been administered vaccines per hundred individuals in India. Among neighbours, only 60 percent of the population in Pakistan has been administered the vaccine. In Bangladesh, 72% of the population has been vaccinated so far.

The United Arab Emirates leads the way in terms of population coverage, according to data presented on the Oxford Martin School website — ourworldindata.org. 99 percent of the UAE’s population is vaccinated, followed by Portugal with 96 percent, 94 percent in Cuba, 94 percent in Chile, and 92 percent of the population in Singapore has been vaccinated.

Countries falling between 75 percent to 90 percent criteria

Vietnam and Brazil stand at 87 percent, Canada at 86 percent, 84 percent in Italy, 81 percent in Japan, in Thailand vaccine doses have been administered to 81 percent of the population, 81 percent in France, 79 percent in Britain, and 78 percent in America.

In poor countries, only 17.8 percent of the population has been administered one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In Ethiopia, the vaccination has reached only 21 percent of the population, while in Nigeria only 13 percent of the individuals have been administered the vaccine.

