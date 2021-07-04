Over 1 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered to 18-44 Age Group in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh on July 3 crossed the one-crore vaccination mark for those aged between 18 and 44. This group is being administered free vaccines in the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive which started from May 1.

The state has so far vaccinated more than 1,02,25,392 from 18 to 44 years of age. In the last 24 hours, more than 5.18 lakh were inoculated taking the total vaccinations to 3,26,17,137 as yet.

More than 5,000 centers have been set up to vaccinate the age group of 18 to 44 years in Uttar Pradesh. Whereas to inoculate those above 45 years, there are over 3,000 centers operational in the state. Around 200 ‘Guardian Special’ booths have been set up for parents of children below 12 years of age. Pink booths were set up in each district for women. Vaccination facilities have also been provided in district hospitals for those going abroad for studies, jobs and for participating in sports competitions.

Preparations are underway to ramp up the vaccination drive further by increasing the number of centers to 10,000 in July itself.

The state government has started several initiatives such as Mission June, drive-in vaccinations, separate booths for different categories to vaccinate all at the earliest.

