Over 1 Lakh Migrants to Return to Uttar Pradesh in 114 Trains by Saturday Night

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to provide 20 lakh jobs to workers coming from other states. The state cabinet has decided to amend the labour laws and an order will be issued soon, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Saturday said Rs 641 crore has been disbursed to 56,696 units to pay salaries in industrial units and Rs 312 crore has been paid to more than 31 lakh workers so far. He said the chief minister has directed that workers should be brought home safely and that no one should walk on foot.

Awasthi said more than one lakh migrant workers from UP stranded in different parts of the country following the coronavirus-induced lockdown will return to the state by Saturday night in 114 trains. Another 98 trains will reach the state on Sunday and Monday, while talks are on to allow 15 to 20 more, he said.

"Till Saturday morning, 97 trains have reached the state and another 17 will reach by the evening. With this, more than 1.2 lakh migrant workers and labourers will be back in the state," said Awasthi. These trains arrived at 36 railway stations of the state, with Lucknow and Gorakhpur receiving 11 trains each, he said.

“As soon as the workers arrive, medical check-ups are done at the quarantine centre and after that they are sent to their respective districts,” he said, adding a large number of people are downloading the Ayush Kavach mobile app. In the third phase, arrangements to provide ration have been made for 18 crore people in the state.

"We have made arrangements for the arrival of some 40 trains on a daily basis. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked (officials) to go ahead with this task of bringing back migrants in a more organised manner," he added.







In pursuance of a letter that Adityanath wrote to his counterparts in other states, Awasthi said the UP government is now getting lists of migrants in advance with medical certification.







The exercise of bringing back migrants from other countries will also start on Saturday night when the first flight from Sharjah will land at the Lucknow airport, he said. For those returning from Sharjah, the Lucknow district magistrate has made arrangements for paid quarantine, he said.







Earlier on Saturday, a special train carrying 1,176 migrant workers from Rajkot in Gujarat reached Ballia district.







Of the 1,176 workers, 420 are from Ballia, while rest are from Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Etawah and other districts. The workers were screened at the railway station after their arrival, District Magistrate Hari Pratap Shahi said. They were provided food packets and water before they left for their native places.