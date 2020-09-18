Over 1 Lakh People Affected by Fresh Floods in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills, 40 Villages Submerged

Over 1.2 lakh people have been affected due to fresh floods that hit Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district on Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall and cloudburst triggered landslides in and around Tura town, leading to a flood-like situation in the district. No relief camps were set up and people were forced to shift to safety without any help from the administration.

Although no casualty has been reported, Tura and over 40 villages have been hit by the floods. Rangsakona MLA rushed to the spot to assess the situation. “I have visited several flood-affected villages in the district. I am now paying a visit to the Sangkarigre village situated under Rerapara development block of West Garo Hills district's Rangsakona. It has more than a hundred households and the entire village is submerged and people have been displaced,” the MLA said.

The MLA added that some of the people have been shifted to highland areas were their accommodation has been arranged.

"We have contacted the district administration to help arrange necessary relief operations. Water supply is being ensured and tankers are being sent from time to time. Till the water level recedes, tankers will continue to supply drinking water," the MLA said.

Around 30 houses in Tura are damaged and the situation is being reviewed as people are being moved to safer locations. The district administration, meanwhile, is still assessing the actual damage. Stretches of roads have been washed away along the NH 51 national highway while other roads in the state were also damaged.

Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills Ram Singh said, “Heavy rainfall with cloudburst caused landslides around Tura town and Gambegre, Rongram, Rerapara, Selsella block. Around 30 houses in Tura are damaged and assessment is going on for other areas and people are being moved to safer locations.”

He added that till now, they have not put up relief camps as the floods had taken place that morning.