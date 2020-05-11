INDIA

1-MIN READ

Over 100 Booked for Offering Prayers on Mumbai Road Amid Lockdown

Health workers during a house-to-house health survey. (PTI)

Health workers during a house-to-house health survey. (PTI)

The case under relevant sections of the IPC, Disaster Management Act was registered by police after suo motu (on its own) cognizance was taken of the act.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
A case was registered on more than 100 people for offering namaz on a street in Dongri in Mumbai last week in violation of lockdown and prohibitory orders in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Monday.

The case under relevant sections of the IPC, Disaster Management Act was registered by police after suo motu (on its own) cognizance was taken of the act which took place on Thursday night on SVP Road in the area, a Dongri police station official said.

"On Thursday, a 72-year-old local resident died of natural causes. Since he was part of an organisation called Raza Academy, its members organised a 'janaza namaz' on the road. We registered a case against 100-125 people," the

official said.

Confirming the development, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dongri division) Avinash Dharmadhikari said, "We have

registered a case against some 100 members of Raza Academy for violating lockdown norms. However, no arrest has been made so far."

An official said the case has been registered under sections 188 (disobeying the order of public servant), 269

(negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC and provisions of Disaster Management Act.

