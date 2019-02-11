LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Over 100 Cows Died in UP Villages over Two Days, Probe Ordered

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident and a team of revenue department along with veterinarians had gone to the areas where the bovines died to ascertain the cause.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Over 100 Cows Died in UP Villages over Two Days, Probe Ordered
Image for representation
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: Over 100 cows were reported to have died in some villages in the district over two days following which an inquiry was ordered in the incident, officials said Friday.

The cows died in pastures and were suspected to have either eaten poisonous grass or consumed polluted water, Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijay Kumar said.

He said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and a team of revenue department along with veterinarians had gone to the areas where the bovines died to ascertain the cause.

The cows were brought to the pastures from shelter homes.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram