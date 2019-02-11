English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 100 Cows Died in UP Villages over Two Days, Probe Ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into the incident and a team of revenue department along with veterinarians had gone to the areas where the bovines died to ascertain the cause.
Image for representation
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: Over 100 cows were reported to have died in some villages in the district over two days following which an inquiry was ordered in the incident, officials said Friday.
The cows died in pastures and were suspected to have either eaten poisonous grass or consumed polluted water, Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijay Kumar said.
He said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and a team of revenue department along with veterinarians had gone to the areas where the bovines died to ascertain the cause.
The cows were brought to the pastures from shelter homes.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The cows died in pastures and were suspected to have either eaten poisonous grass or consumed polluted water, Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijay Kumar said.
He said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and a team of revenue department along with veterinarians had gone to the areas where the bovines died to ascertain the cause.
The cows were brought to the pastures from shelter homes.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Smartphone Radiation Alert: OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi A1 And OnePlus 6T Are Worst Offenders
- Dhoni's Gesture After Fan Breaches Security With India Flag Will Make You Proud
- Grammy Awards 2019: Crowd Erupts in Cheers As Michelle Obama Makes a Surprise Appearance
- Dacia Duster Based Pickup Confirmed for 2019 Unveil, Different from Renault Oroch
- Avengers Endgame Leak: Fans Spot Secret Object in Costume, Call it Thanos Defeating Weapon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results