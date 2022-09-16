CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#JacquelineFernandez#QueenElizabeth#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » India » Over 100 Families of a Noida Society Left Without Power After Electricity Theft Complaint Against Builder
1-MIN READ

Over 100 Families of a Noida Society Left Without Power After Electricity Theft Complaint Against Builder

IANS

Last Updated: September 16, 2022, 13:49 IST

Noida, India

After the Power Department snapped the supply, electricity to the residents was provided via generator. (Image: IANS)

After the Power Department snapped the supply, electricity to the residents was provided via generator. (Image: IANS)

The builder, who had allegedly taken a temporary connection of 50 KW during construction of the building, did not take the permanent connection even after the families started residing there

Over 100 families of a society in Noida are forced to live without power due to lackadaisical approach of the builder, leading to inconvenience to the residents.

As per information, the Power Department snapped the supply in Hilston Urbtech Society in Sector 79 on Tuesday post allegations of electricity theft against the builder.

After the Power Department snapped the supply, electricity to the residents was provided via generator. But at 2 p.m. on Thursday, the generator ran out of fuel and stopped.

The builder, who had allegedly taken a temporary connection of 50 KW during construction of the building, did not take the permanent connection even after the families started residing there and continued to supply 750 KW power from the same line.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 16, 2022, 13:49 IST
last updated:September 16, 2022, 13:49 IST