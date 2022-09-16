Over 100 Families of a Noida Society Left Without Power After Electricity Theft Complaint Against Builder

Over 100 families of a society in Noida are forced to live without power due to lackadaisical approach of the builder, leading to inconvenience to the residents.

As per information, the Power Department snapped the supply in Hilston Urbtech Society in Sector 79 on Tuesday post allegations of electricity theft against the builder.

After the Power Department snapped the supply, electricity to the residents was provided via generator. But at 2 p.m. on Thursday, the generator ran out of fuel and stopped.

The builder, who had allegedly taken a temporary connection of 50 KW during construction of the building, did not take the permanent connection even after the families started residing there and continued to supply 750 KW power from the same line.

