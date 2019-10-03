Over 100 Journalists Take Part in Silent Protest in J&K, Ask Govt to Lift Communication Blockade
More than 100 journalists working in international, national and local media outlets took part in the silent protest which started from Kashmir Press Club.
Barbed wire is seen laid on a deserted road during restrictions in Srinagar. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Srinagar: Over 100 journalists took part in a silent protest on Thursday and asked the government to lift the communication blockade which has been put in place since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.
They said the communication blockade, which was put in place on August 5 and is set to enter its third month, has severely affected the working of journalists in Kashmir.
More than 100 journalists working in international, national and local media outlets took part in the silent protest which started from Kashmir Press Club.
"The communication blockade, which is set to enter third month now, has severely affected the working of journalists in Kashmir. Even the local newspapers have not been able to publish properly while their internet editions are defunct," president of Kashmir Press Club Shuja ul Haq said.
He said all the media associations have come together to press the government to lift the communication blockade so that they can freely discharge their professional duties.
Holding placards, some of the protesting journalists later carried out a peaceful march from Polo View to Press Colony on Residency Road here. The journalists later dispersed peacefully.
Jammu and Kashmir government has established a media facilitation centre in a private hotel here. However, the journalists feel that the facility is inadequate as there are only 10 computer terminals for nearly 400 strong press corps.
