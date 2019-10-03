Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 100 Journalists Take Part in Silent Protest in J&K, Ask Govt to Lift Communication Blockade

More than 100 journalists working in international, national and local media outlets took part in the silent protest which started from Kashmir Press Club.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Over 100 Journalists Take Part in Silent Protest in J&K, Ask Govt to Lift Communication Blockade
Barbed wire is seen laid on a deserted road during restrictions in Srinagar. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Srinagar: Over 100 journalists took part in a silent protest on Thursday and asked the government to lift the communication blockade which has been put in place since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

They said the communication blockade, which was put in place on August 5 and is set to enter its third month, has severely affected the working of journalists in Kashmir.

More than 100 journalists working in international, national and local media outlets took part in the silent protest which started from Kashmir Press Club.

"The communication blockade, which is set to enter third month now, has severely affected the working of journalists in Kashmir. Even the local newspapers have not been able to publish properly while their internet editions are defunct," president of Kashmir Press Club Shuja ul Haq said.

He said all the media associations have come together to press the government to lift the communication blockade so that they can freely discharge their professional duties.

Holding placards, some of the protesting journalists later carried out a peaceful march from Polo View to Press Colony on Residency Road here. The journalists later dispersed peacefully.

Jammu and Kashmir government has established a media facilitation centre in a private hotel here. However, the journalists feel that the facility is inadequate as there are only 10 computer terminals for nearly 400 strong press corps.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram