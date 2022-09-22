Over 100 kg Silver Bricks, Rs 14 Lakh Cash Seized During Excise Department Raid in Odisha

Excise officials In Odisha seized over 100 kilograms of silver bricks and ornaments, along with a large amount of cash while checking a car on suspicion of smuggling ganja in the state’s Cuttack district on Thursday.

Officials recovered silver bricks and money concealed in multiple secret chambers built inside the car bearing the registration number of West Bengal. Two persons travelling in the vehicle, identified as Dilip Mandal and Aman, have been detained in connection with the case.

According to sources, acting on information about the smuggling of ganja in a car, the Excise officials stopped the vehicle at the toll gate near Tangi in the Cuttak district.

On checking the vehicle, they found several silver bricks, ornaments and around Rs 14 lakh in cash and seized them, sources said. They added that the seized silver bricks, which weighed more than 100 kg, were kept in a secret chamber, suspected to be deliberately created for smuggling, in the car.

During questioning, the two detained accused told the Excise officials that they were carrying the goods to an address in Kharagpur of West Bengal.

“We had raided on suspicion of illegal ganja transportation. As cash and silver bricks and ornaments have been seized, we have informed GST officials for necessary investigation,” a local TV channel quoted a senior Excise official as saying.

