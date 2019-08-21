Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 100 MBBS Students from UP Medical College Forced to Shave Heads, Salute Seniors

The incident came to light after several videos emerged on social media, showing medical students walking around the campus with their heads shaved.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Over 100 MBBS Students from UP Medical College Forced to Shave Heads, Salute Seniors
Screenshot of the video.
Loading...

Lucknow: In a brazen case of ragging, more than 150 first-year MBBS students from Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai, were forced to shave their heads and salute their seniors.

The incident came to light after several videos emerged on social media, showing medical students walking around the campus with their heads shaved.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr Raj Kumar, said that strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident, adding that junior students can approach their warden with complaints in this regard.

One of the videos of the incident shows a group of students, wearing white coats and their heads shaved, walking in a single file with backpacks. Another video shows them jogging and offering salutes to a group students standing closeby, presumably their seniors.

Formerly known as the UP Rural Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, the university is located on the Kurawali-Mainpuri-Etawah Road.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram