Over 100 MBBS Students from UP Medical College Forced to Shave Heads, Salute Seniors
The incident came to light after several videos emerged on social media, showing medical students walking around the campus with their heads shaved.
Screenshot of the video.
Lucknow: In a brazen case of ragging, more than 150 first-year MBBS students from Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences Saifai, were forced to shave their heads and salute their seniors.
The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr Raj Kumar, said that strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident, adding that junior students can approach their warden with complaints in this regard.
One of the videos of the incident shows a group of students, wearing white coats and their heads shaved, walking in a single file with backpacks. Another video shows them jogging and offering salutes to a group students standing closeby, presumably their seniors.
Formerly known as the UP Rural Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, the university is located on the Kurawali-Mainpuri-Etawah Road.
