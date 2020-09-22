INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Over 100 MDMA Pills From France Seized At Chennai Airport

Over 100 MDMA Pills From France Seized At Chennai Airport

: The Customs department at the airport here has seized a parcel containing 130 MDMA pills -- also known as ecstasy---when it arrived from France, officials said on Tuesday. Department sleuths on opening the parcel at the foreign post office here seized Methylenedioxy- methamphetamine (MMDA) tablets worth Rs 4 lakh concealed in a plastic pouch that had arrived from Poulainville, a town in North France.

Chennai:: The Customs department at the airport here has seized a parcel containing 130 MDMA pills — also known as ecstasy—when it arrived from France, officials said on Tuesday. Department sleuths on opening the parcel at the foreign post office here seized Methylenedioxy- methamphetamine (MMDA) tablets worth Rs 4 lakh concealed in a plastic pouch that had arrived from Poulainville, a town in North France.

The parcel was addressed to an individual living in the city. As a follow up, a manhunt was launched to trace the individual but the house was found to be locked.

Enquiries revealed that no one was residing in that house since March,officials added..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 22, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
Next Story
Loading