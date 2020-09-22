Over 100 MDMA Pills From France Seized At Chennai Airport

Chennai:: The Customs department at the airport here has seized a parcel containing 130 MDMA pills — also known as ecstasy—when it arrived from France, officials said on Tuesday. Department sleuths on opening the parcel at the foreign post office here seized Methylenedioxy- methamphetamine (MMDA) tablets worth Rs 4 lakh concealed in a plastic pouch that had arrived from Poulainville, a town in North France.

The parcel was addressed to an individual living in the city. As a follow up, a manhunt was launched to trace the individual but the house was found to be locked.

Enquiries revealed that no one was residing in that house since March,officials added..

