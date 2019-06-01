Take the pledge to vote

Over 100 Militants, Including Those Involved in Pulwama Attack, Killed in Kashmir Till May 31: Police

The killed militants included 25 foreign militants from various outfits. On an average, 20 militants were killed each month till May 31.

IANS

Updated:June 1, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
(Representative image: PTI)
Srinagar: Over 100 militants were killed in "unrelenting operations" by security forces against various militant outfits in the Kashmir Valley till May 31, police said on Saturday.

"Over 100 militants were killed by security forces in Kashmir till May 31," a police spokesman said.

The killed militants included 25 foreign militants from various outfits. On an average, 20 militants were killed each month till May 31.

"This includes some top militant commanders and their cadre involved in the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, the attack on the Lethpora CRPF camp and other terrorist acts.

"Some of the militant organisations like the Jaish-e-Muhammad have lost all its leadership and none of their ranks across the border are prepared to come and lead the outfit," the police spokesman told IANS.

He said 52 security forces personnel also lost their lives this year till May 31, including the 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

"Security forces including the army, the CRPF and state police, have been relentlessly carrying on anti-militancy operations with total synergy," he said, adding that this "hot pursuit has pushed the militants to remain constantly on the run".

"They don't have the footholds like they had during the last four years, especially in south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam. They are on the run," he said.

Security forces have decided to continue pro-active operations across the Valley as their intelligence grid has remarkably improved.

"After the imposition of the Governor's rule followed by President's rule in the state, reactive operations are few and far between.

"Non-interference in sensitive security issues by politicians has allowed the security forces to remain on the front foot," said a top intelligence officer, speaking on condition of anonymity.
