English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Over 100 Stranded Tourists Airlifted by IAF as Landslides Hit North Sikkim
The helicopters made several sorties from Gangtok and Sevoke and nearly 100 people, including elderly persons, women, and children, were evacuated from remote villages of Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen.
Several people stranded due to heavy rainfall in North Sikkim. (Image: Karishma Hasnat/CNN-News18)
Loading...
Gangtok: Over 100 tourists, including a pregnant woman, who were stranded in North Sikkim due to incessant rains and landslides were evacuated by the security forces Sunday.
The evacuation exercise was carried out jointly by the Trishakti Corps of the Army and the Indian Air Force.
The helicopters made several sorties from Gangtok and Sevoke and nearly 100 people, including elderly persons, women, and children, were evacuated from remote villages of Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen, an Army statement said.
All these tourists were bound for Yumthang valley in North Sikkim.
Medical help was extended to the people facing problems before the airlifting began, the statement said.
On arrival at Sevoke in West Bengal and Gangtok, the tourists requiring medical assistance were re-examined and their onward journey to their homes was facilitated.
The evacuation operation will continue till all stranded personnel were moved out from the affected areas, it said.
The Army has also made necessary arrangements for tents, blankets and food for the stranded tourists.
The evacuation exercise was carried out jointly by the Trishakti Corps of the Army and the Indian Air Force.
The helicopters made several sorties from Gangtok and Sevoke and nearly 100 people, including elderly persons, women, and children, were evacuated from remote villages of Dzongu, Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen, an Army statement said.
All these tourists were bound for Yumthang valley in North Sikkim.
Medical help was extended to the people facing problems before the airlifting began, the statement said.
On arrival at Sevoke in West Bengal and Gangtok, the tourists requiring medical assistance were re-examined and their onward journey to their homes was facilitated.
The evacuation operation will continue till all stranded personnel were moved out from the affected areas, it said.
The Army has also made necessary arrangements for tents, blankets and food for the stranded tourists.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Look Joyful in the New Pic from Brahmastra Sets
- Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge Sets New Marathon World Record
- Anushka Shrama on Work-Life Balance: Virat Kohli and I Find Time to Do Something Together
- "We Failed to Encash on Key Moments," - MSK Prasad Reviews India's 4-1 Loss to England
- Samsung Could Launch a Foldable Smartphone With Four cameras on October 11
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...