Over 1,000 Indians Stuck in Nepal Handed Over to India, 723 Nepalese Go Back Home

Over 1,000 Indians stranded in Bankey and Bardiya districts of Nepal because of the lockdown were handed over to Indian authorities at Rupaideeh on the Indo-Nepal border here, a senior official said on Friday.







As many as 723 Nepalese, who were in different shelter homes for quarantine on this side of the border, were also handed over to Nepalese authorities, Bahraich District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar said.







The exchange of Indian and Nepalese citizens took place on Thursday night in the presence of SP Vipin Mishra and senior officers of the Sashatra Seema Bal along with Nepalese officials, the DM said.







Most of these Indians belong to Bahraich and other districts of Uttar Pradesh and other states, the DM said, adding those coming from Nepal have been kept in shelter homes in Bahraich and are being screened.