1-min read

Over 1,000 New Fast Track Courts to be Established for Speedy Justice in Cases of Child Sexual Abuse

1,023 fast track courts will be set up in one financial year under a joint initiative of ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Law and Justice and Home Ministry.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 8:20 PM IST
Over 1,000 New Fast Track Courts to be Established for Speedy Justice in Cases of Child Sexual Abuse
Image for representation. (Image source: Freeimages.com)
New Delhi: To deliver speedy justice in cases of child sexual abuses and rapes, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has given nod to build infrastructure for fast track courts.

According to the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, which deals with crimes against children, the verdict in cases of sexual assault must be given within one year.

1,023 fast track courts will be set up in one financial year under a joint initiative of ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Law and Justice and Home Ministry.

A budget of Rs 700 crore has been allocated from the Nirbhaya Fund for building the courts.

Out of Rs 700 crore, Rs 474 crore will be given by the Centre, while the rest of the amount will be provided by the respective state governments. 18 states have come on board so far.

The decision has been taken to ensure that justice is delivered and the burden on judiciary is reduced, spokesperson of the WCD ministry, Monideepa Mukherjee said.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments in the POCSO Act and included death penalty for sexual assault on minors, officials said.

The amendments in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also provide for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

