Over 1,000 Vacant Posts in CBI Against Sanctioned Strength, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: There are over 1,000 vacant posts in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against its sanctioned strength, the Rajya Sabha was told on Thursday. Of the sanctioned strength of 5,532, a total of 4,503 were filled leaving a vacancy of 1,029, according to a data given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply.

"The CBI is taking active steps to fill up these vacancies," he said. A large number of vacancy is in executive ranks.

Of the total sanctioned strength of 5,000 in the executive ranks, there are 4,140 employees at place. Around 296 law officers are working against the sanctioned strength of 370. A total of 67 technical officers were posted in the CBI against the total strength of 162, the data said.

The CBI derives its powers for the investigation of crimes under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. "The central government does not interfere in the investigation of cases carried out by CBI. The Director, CBI has been vested with greater financial and administrative powers," the minister said.

