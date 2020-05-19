INDIA

1-MIN READ

Over 10,000 MP Entrepreneurs To Stage 'E-Protest' Against Industrial Power Bills on May 21

Representative image.

Representative image.

The e-dharna will be organised by Indore-based Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP).

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 4:30 PM IST
The unprecedented coronavirus-induced lockdown has prompted at least 10,000 entrepreneurs of the MSME sector in Madhya Pradesh to plan an "e-protest" on Thursday for doing away with "unjustified charges" in power bills for industries during the extended lockdown period.

The e-dharna will be organised by Indore-based Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP), its top official said on Tuesday. "Most of factories have been closed in Madhya Pradesh for almost two months due to the lockdown, as a result of which industrial power consumption is negligible.

"However, in spite of this, the power distribution companies of the state are sending us inflated bills on the basis of fixed and other charges, which is unjustified and dictatorial in nature," AIMP president Pramod Dafaria told reporters.

He demanded from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to provide a relief in power bills for factories on the lines of other states. "Our demand is that the bills for industrial units be prepared on the basis of actual consumption of electricity during the lockdown period and unjustified charges be done away with," said Dafaria.

AIMP executive board member Amit Dhakad said the e-dharna will be held at 11 am on Thursday for 90 minutes. "It will involve around 10,000 entrepreneurs from across the state who will join the protest from their homes through Facebook and other social media platforms," he said.

He said an online memorandum will be handed over to a top government official.


