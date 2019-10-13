Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Over 10,000 Volunteers Working to Prevent Dengue in Salem, Says Collector

District Collector SA Raman inaugurated the dengue prevention and awareness programmes at the Government Higher Secondary School near Kannankurichi town

Trending Desk

Updated:October 13, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Over 10,000 Volunteers Working to Prevent Dengue in Salem, Says Collector
Representative image (Getty)

District administration of Salem has taken up various steps and measures to prevent dengue cases in the district.

This includes deploying as many as 10,700 workers across the district for the purpose, District Collector S.A. Raman told on Thursday.

Raman inaugurated the dengue prevention and awareness programmes at the Government Higher Secondary School near Kannankurichi town, The Hindu reported.

Raman said that the workers had been deployed across various local bodies in the district. Besides, dengue prevention activities were being carried out by teams led by block sanitary supervisors in 20 blocks here. Sixty one medical monitoring teams had also been formed for the work, he added.

According to a release, 5,000 workers have been deployed in 20 panchayat union, 500 in four municipalities, 2,000 in 33 town panchayats and 3,200 workers in the Corporation areas.

Mr. Raman added that there was no need to panic and the public could recover from dengue through proper medication. He advised the students to visit the nearest government hospital if they had fever symptoms and follow doctor’s advice. As part of the event, Mr. Raman administered sanitation pledge to the students and district administration staff here and handed over sanitary ambassador IDs to the school students.

The incidence of dengue has grown dramatically around the world in recent decades. World Health Organisation says that a vast majority of cases are asymptomatic and hence the actual numbers of dengue cases are under-reported and many cases are wrongly classified. One estimate indicates 390 million dengue infections per year (95% credible interval 284–528 million), of which 96 million (67–136 million) manifest clinically (with any severity of disease). Another study, of the prevalence of dengue, estimates that 3.9 billion people, in 128 countries, are at risk of infection with dengue viruses.

