Over 102 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided to States, UTs: Centre
Over 102 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided to States, UTs: Centre

As of Oct 18, 2021 the Centre has provided over 102 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and UTS. (File photo: AP)

Over 10.72 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, The Union Health Ministry said.

More than 102 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Over 10.72 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

first published:October 18, 2021, 16:38 IST