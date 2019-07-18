Over 10,500 Rape and Attempt to Rape Complaints Received by NCW in last 5 Years: WCD
Out of the 10,531 rape and attempt to rape complaints, 6,987 complaints were received from Uttar Pradesh, according to data given by Smriti Irani.
New Delhi: More than 10,500 complaints of rape and attempt to rape, mostly from the northern states, were received by the National Commission for Women in the last five years, the WCD Ministry said Thursday.
Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar received the maximum number of complaints, Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Smriti Irani said while responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
Out of the 10,531 rape and attempt to rape complaints, 6,987 complaints were received from Uttar Pradesh, according to data given by the minister.
As per data, 667 complaints were received from Delhi, 659 from Haryana, 573 from Rajasthan and 304 from Bihar.
The highest number of complaints were received in 2014 at 2,575, according to data.
This year, 550 rape and attempt to rape complaints were registered with the National Commission for Women (NCW), while 2,082 complaints were received last year, it showed.
In 2017, 1,637 rape and attempt to rape complaints were registered with the NCW, while 1,359 complaints were received in 2016, according to data.
In 2015, 2,328 rape and attempt to rape complaints were registered with the NCW, it showed.
