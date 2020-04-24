Over 10K Private Buses Not Willing to Ply in Kerala Post-lockdown
The bus owners points out that even without any such norms, they are incurring heavy losses and with this new scenario, they will be unable to operate.
City street is seen deserted during Janta Curfew in the wake of deadly coronavirus at Marine Drive in Kochi. (PTI Photo)
Thiruvananthapuram: As and when the present lockdown norms are lifted, over 10,000 private bus owners have decided to inform the Kerala government, that they will not be operating their buses, as strict social distancing norms will leave them reeling in losses.
The bus owners points out that even without any such norms, they are incurring heavy losses and with this new scenario, they will be unable to operate.
Hence they will request the Transport Department to keep the buses in the garage and under the G Form application, they will not have to pay the road taxes also, as the buses will not be operating.
State Transport Minister A.K.Saseendran said that their concerns are genuine under the new circumstances.
"Since I alone am unable to take a decision, we will bring this before the Chief Minister and the cabinet. This situation would also be applicable to the state-run transport department also. Things are not that easy," said Saseendran.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Asteroid Flying by Earth Next Week Seems to be Wearing a Face Mask. Is it Mocking Us?
- Apple Switching to Its Own Chips For Macs Will be Huge, And a Potentially Massive Blow to Intel
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Bonds with Sister Sara, Mother Amrita Over Chores During COVID-19 Lockdown
- Redmi Pad 5G Tablet With 90Hz Display, 30W Charging Launching on April 27
- Zoom Hits 300 Million Daily Global Users Amidst Security Concerns