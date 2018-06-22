English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Over 11,000 Admissions After DU's First Cut Off List, 6 Times More Than 2017
According to a university official, out of over 56,000 seats, over 11,000 were filled which was a record-breaking number. Last year, around 2,000 seats were filled.
Image for representational purpose only.
New Delhi: Over 11,000 students took admission in various colleges of the Delhi University after the first cut-off list, almost six times the number last year, an official said.
The last day of the admission process for the first-cut-offs finished on Thursday.
According to a university official, out of over 56,000 seats, over 11,000 were filled which was a record-breaking number. Last year, around 2,000 seats were filled.
The top five colleges where students took admission were Hindu College, where 785 seats were filled, followed by Gargi College, where 674 seats were filled, Miranda House, where 628 seats were filled, Lady Shri Ram College, where 579 seats were filled, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College where 575 seats were filled, according to data shared by the varsity.
The top courses were BCom (Hons) in which 1401 seats were filled, followed by BA (Programme) in which 1,371 seats were filled, with the third most popular course being BA (Hons) Political Science where 1,004 seats were filled.
The other top courses were BA (Hons) History where 819 seats were filled and BCom where 807 seats were filled, the data stated.
On June 19, which was day one of admissions, the Delhi University's server came under severe pressure and the DigiLocker, a government-owned public cloud storage where certificates and documents were stored, was not integrated with the varsity portal.
The second day and the third day of the admissions went off smoothly, said officials.
The second cut-off is expected on June 24 and the officials are expecting a huge rush at that time.
According to the admission rules, applicants need to study the cut-off list, select courses and colleges on the university website, take printout of the admission slip and finally approach the respective colleges with the slip and required documents.
Thursday was also the last day of ECA trials for almost 18,000 students.
The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list on June 18 for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year, recording a drop in the minimum required marks as compared to last year.
The varsity threw open its admission portal for aspirants of various undergraduate courses on May 15. The registration for these courses ended on June 7.
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
