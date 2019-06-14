Over 12 People Killed, 90 Houses Damaged in Thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh
Image Representing a Thunderstorm.
Lucknow: At least 13 people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh in a thunderstorm on Wednesday, the office of the state relief commissioner said.
Siddhartha Nagar bore the maximum onslaught, with four deaths reported from the district, followed by Deoria where three people died and Ballia where two died, state Relief Commissioner, G S Priyadarshi told PTI on Friday.
One person was injured, while 22 animals have also died. As many as 93 houses have been damaged across the state, the official said. The official added that one death each was reported from Ayodhya (snake bite), Lakhimpur Khiri, Kushinagar and Sonbhadra.
Meanwhile, the meteorological department said rain or thunderstorm was very likely at few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
Rain or thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and at a few places over western Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
On June 7, severe dust storm and lightning in the state claimed 26 lives and left over 50 injured as houses and walls collapsed and trees got uprooted.
