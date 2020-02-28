Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 120 Passengers Stranded at Lucknow Airport as Saudi Arabia Stops Umrah Over Coronavirus Fears

Saudi Arabian government has banned Umrah till March 13 though it will not be applicable for people travelling on work visas.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 28, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 120 Passengers Stranded at Lucknow Airport as Saudi Arabia Stops Umrah Over Coronavirus Fears
The hajj traditionally begins in Mecca, with a smaller "umrah" pilgrimage which can be performed year-round. (Image: AP)

Lucknow: As the spread of coronavirus leads to panic around the world, Saudi Arabia has banned entry of pilgrims from foreign countries to the holy cities of Mecca and Madina for Umrah, which is the second most important pilgrimage in Islam after Hajj.

The Saudi Arabian government has banned Umrah till March 13 and halted the entry of pilgrims from other countries due to concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus worldwide.

However, this ban will not be applicable for people travelling on work visas.

As per information received, over a dozen flights with around 3,000 passengers from India were not allowed to land by the Saudi government on Wednesday.

The flight of Etihad Airlines from Kolkata was returned from Dubai. Meanwhile, 128 passengers were stopped at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

The passengers at the airport created ruckus at the airport after being asked by the authorities to leave.

“We have come from so far and now all of a sudden we are being stopped from travelling to Saudi Arabia. Had we been informed in advance it would have saved our time," one of the passengers, who returned from Lucknow airport after being not allowed to travel to Saudi Arabia said.

However, the officials at airport authority later interacted with the passengers and informed them that the same visa and ticket will be acceptable once the Saudi government lifts the ban.

As per information given by officials of Airport Authority of India, a circular has been issued from the Saudi Arabia government in this regard. “We cannot allow any passenger to fly for Saudi Arabia till further notice from the Saudi Arabia government,” they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram