Over 12,000 Cases Transferred to Foreigners Tribunals in Assam, Govt Tells Lok Sabha
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said a total of 1,381 people were currently in detention centres, also called holding centres, in Assam.
File photo of proceedings in Lok Sabha.
New Delhi: Over 12,000 cases were transferred to the Foreigners Tribunals in Assam for determination of the status of suspected illegal immigrants, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
As per the information furnished by the government of Assam, number of cases referred to the Foreigners Tribunals in Assam during last three years: in 2017 9,457 cases, in 2018 2,051 cases and in2019 (up to November) 599 cases, he said replying to a written question.
The minister said as per the information received from the government of Assam, the number of detenues kept in holding centre (erstwhile Detention Centre) in the last three years, after declaration as foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal are: Goalpara 209 people; Kokrajhar 105; Silchar 79; Tezpur 661; Jorhat 286;Dibrugarh 41.
A total of761detenues were also released from the detention centres in last three years, he said.
