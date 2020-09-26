INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Over 1,230 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Amritsar

Over 1,230 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Amritsar

The Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have seized 1,230.8 litres of illicit liquor from nine storage and distribution centres in Amritsar. As part of a special drive against illegal liquor trade, the police detected nine illicit liquor distribution centres in Amritsar's Majitha, Ajnala and Attari sub-divisions, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said.

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have seized 1,230.8 litres of illicit liquor from nine storage and distribution centres in Amritsar. As part of a special drive against illegal liquor trade, the police detected nine illicit liquor distribution centres in Amritsar’s Majitha, Ajnala and Attari sub-divisions, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said.

A total of 12,30,800 ml of liquor was seized during raids on these centres, he said in a statement here. FIRs have been registered in the matter, the DGP said.

Further raids are being planned across Amritsar (rural), he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 26, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
Next Story
Loading