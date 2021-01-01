News18» News»India»Over 1,300 Challans Issued on New Year's Eve in Delhi Including 26 for Drunken Driving
Over 1,300 Challans Issued on New Year's Eve in Delhi Including 26 for Drunken Driving
New Delhi: Barricades put in place on a road as security has been beefed up on the eve of New Year, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
The Delhi Police issued over 1,300 challans, including for drunken driving, on New Year's Eve across the national capital, officials said on Friday. According to the police, 26 challans were issued for drunken driving, 174 for dangerous driving and 706 for unauthorised parking.
The total number of challans issued is 1,336, and 221 vehicles were towed away, they said. Police said traffic congestion and violations noted were much less this time.