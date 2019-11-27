Over 13,000 Complaints Received from Indians Working Abroad, Says MEA

New Delhi: Over 13,000 complaints were received from Indians employed abroad over non-payment of wages and cheating, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

Out of 102 countries, the highest number of complaints -- 3,844 -- were received from Indians working in Saudi Arabia, it said.

In response to a query, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan gave data according to which as many as 13,665 complaints were received in 2019 (till October 31), while 17,379 complaints were received in 2018.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.