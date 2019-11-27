Over 13,000 Complaints Received from Indians Working Abroad, Says MEA
Out of 102 countries, the highest number of complaints -- 3,844 -- were received from Indians working in Saudi Arabia.
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar addresses the press in Delhi on Thursday. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Over 13,000 complaints were received from Indians employed abroad over non-payment of wages and cheating, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.
Out of 102 countries, the highest number of complaints -- 3,844 -- were received from Indians working in Saudi Arabia, it said.
In response to a query, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan gave data according to which as many as 13,665 complaints were received in 2019 (till October 31), while 17,379 complaints were received in 2018.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gamer Sues Friend for Accidentally Selling Rs 10 Crore Character for Rs 40,000
- Mourinho Wanted to Invite Ball Boy to Dressing Room for His Champions League Assist in Tottenham Hotspur Win
- Varun Dhawan's Stunt on Coolie No 1 Sets Goes Awry, Actor Escapes Unhurt
- Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Kajol Attend Shaukat Azmi's Prayer Meet
- Deepika Padukone Accidentally Declares Alia Bhatt is Getting Married, Covers Up Later