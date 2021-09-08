Over 14 Lakh People Get Vaccine Doses in Maha, Highest in Single Day

Maharashtra on Wednesday administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to 14,39,809 persons, highest in a single day, said a senior official. “It is the highest figure achieved by the state till now, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary of the Public Health department.

A total of 6.55 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Maharashtra so far and 1,79,78,805 people are fully vaccinated (have received both doses), he said. On September 4 the state had administered 12,27,224 jabs, a record which was broken on Wednesday.

As many as 48.46 per cent of those above 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the state. In the 18-44 age group 37.88 per cent people have taken at least one dose, while in the above 45 age group 52.24 per cent people have received at least one dose.

