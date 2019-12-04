Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Over 14k NGOs, Registered Under FCRA, Banned by Govt from Receiving Foreign Funds

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai also said so far this year, the ministry has cancelled FCRA registration of 1,808 NGOs.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Over 14k NGOs, Registered Under FCRA, Banned by Govt from Receiving Foreign Funds
File photo of MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

New Delhi: As many as 14,500 NGOs, registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), were banned in the last five years from receiving funds from abroad, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai also said so far this year, the ministry has cancelled FCRA registration of 1,808 NGOs.

"Registration certificates of approximately 14,500 associations have been cancelled during the last five years," he said in a written reply.

Certificates of registration of 1,808 FCRA registered NGOs have been cancelled recently for non-submission of mandatory annual returns for 2017-18.

The FCRA and rules made there-under provide that all FCRA NGOs and associations have to file annual returns on time. The non-compliant NGOs are issued notices and reminders through the online mechanism.

Further action like suspension and cancellation of registration certificate are also taken against non-compliant NGOs.

The minister said the FCRA registered NGOs in the country have received a total of Rs 2,244.77 crore in 2018-19 (as on November 28) and Rs 16,902.41 crore in 2017-18.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com