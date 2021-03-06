Over 150 Fall Ill After Consuming 'Prasad' at Religious Congregation in Odisha Village

More than 150 people took ill after consuming ‘prasad’ at a mass religious congregation here, a senior official said. Of them, 111 people had to be rushed to nearby community health centre and clinics as their condition turned serious, he said.

According to official sources, devotees complained of nausea and loose motion after eating ‘prasad’ on Friday evening at a religious ceremony at Guilajudi village in Basta block of the district. Most of them recovered after preliminary treatment, the official said.

A medical team from Balasore district headquarters hospital visited the affected area earlier in the day to attend to the patients.